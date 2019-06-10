Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE UPSEE 2019 Counslling

UPSEE 2019 Counselling begins today; check details at upsee.nic.in

Last Date of UPSEE 2019 Counselling:

The counselling for UPSEE 2019 has begun today by Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam University (AKTU), on the university's official website -- aktu.ac.in or upsee.nic.in. Candidates who want to be the part of UPSEE 2019 counselling process will have to visit the official website -- aktu.ac.in as the process will be in the online mode.

The UPSEE 2019 Counselling process will end on July 15.

Who can appear for the UPSEE 2019 Counselling:

Candidates who have passed the UPSEE exam will participate in the counselling process. UPSEE 2019 Counselling has only begun for Kashmir migrants and NRI category candidates. The UPSEE 2019 Counselling process for the above mentioned categories will conclude on June 14. The list of the selected candidates for admission in B.Tech/ B.Pharma/ BHMCT/ BFA/ B.Arch/ BFAD under this category will be released on June 12.

UPSEE 2019 Counselling for other categories:

For other category candidates, the process will start soon regarding which the website will notify the candidates.

About UPSEE 2019 Counselling:

The UPSEE 2019 counselling is organised in three rounds. The process has some steps in terms of registration, choice filling, documents verification and allotment of seats, etc.

Payment details for UPSEE 2019 Counselling:

The candidates need to pay the fee for UPSEE 2019 Counselling process. They can pay through digital modes like Debit card/Credit card/Internet Banking. For General/OBC category candidates the fee is Rs 20,000 while for the SC/ST category candidates it is Rs 12,000.

Candidates who do not clear the UPSEE 2019 Counselling process, the complete registration fee will be refunded to the same account after deducting the administration charges of Rs 2,000.