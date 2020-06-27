UP Board Class 12 Result 2020: Anurag Malik from Baghpat tops Class 12 exams. List of top 10 scorers

Image Source : FILE PHOTO UP Board intermediate Class 12 Result has been declared. (Representational image)

UP Board Class 12 Results 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared results of intermediate Class 12 examinations 2020. This year, Anurag Malik from Shri Ram Inter College, Baghpat, has topped UP Board Intermediate Class 12 exams by scoring 97 per cent marks. While Abhimanyu Malik scored the highest, Pranjal Singh with 96 per cent marks from SP Inter College in Prayagraj and Utkarsh Shukla with 94.80 per cent marks from Shri Gopal Inter College in Aurraiya, secured second and third position respectively.

A total of 74 per cent students have passed in UP Board Class 12 intermediate examination. In 2020, a total of 56,10,819 students registered for the UP Board Class 12, Class 10 exams. Out 56,10,819, a total 25,86,339 students registered for intermediate Class 12 exams and 30,24,480 students registered for the class 10 examination.

The results have been declared on the official UP Board website -- upmsp.edu.in and upmsp.edu.in. Students can login to the website to check their results by providing essential information including roll number, school name and other details.

UP Board Class 12 Result 2020: List of top 10 scorers

Rank Student Name Marks out of 500 1 Anurag Malik 485 2 Pranjal Singh 480 3 Utkarsh Shukla 474 4 Vaibhav Dwivedi 472 5 Akansha 470 6 Garima Kaushik 469 7 Pooja Maurya 468 8 Ankush Rathore 465 8 Manu Mishra 465 9 Keshav 464 10 Riddhima 463

UP Board Result 2020: How To Check UP Board Class 12 Result 2020

1. Visit the official website upresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'UP Board Result 2020 Class 12'

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Click on submit

5. Your UP Board Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 for future reference

UP Board Result 2020: Other Websites To Check UP Board Class 12 Result 2020

Students may check their UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 and UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 on the below-listed websites

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

