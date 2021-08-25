TS EAMCET 2021 Result DECLARED. Check how to download Telangana TS EAMCET Rank Card

Follow us on Image Source : HTTPS://EAMCET.TSCHE.AC.IN/TSEAMCET TS EAMCET 2021 Result: Telangana TS EAMCET result to be announced shortly.

TS EAMCET 2021 Result: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 has declared the TS EAMCET result 2021 today on its official website. Manabadi EAMCET Result 2021 - Telangana was declared at around 11 am on the official website as well as on manabadi.

As TS EAMCET 2021 result is declared, candidates can now visit eamcet.tsche.ac.in to download their TS EAMCET Rank Card. The result can be checked after entering hall ticket numbers, names and mobile numbers.

Notably, the Telangana TS EAMCET result 2021 will also be hosted on private portals such as Manabadi.co.in. The provisional answer keys have already been released along with the question paper.

TS EAMCET 2021 exam was conducted on August 4, 5, and 6 for engineering, and on August 9 and 10 for agriculture and medical courses. The TS EAMCET 2021 was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

A total of 2,51,606 students had applied for the examination this year in which 86,644 students applied for the medical and agriculture stream and 1,64,962 students applied for the engineering exam.

To qualify for the TS EAMCET 2021, students are required to obtain a minimum score of 25 per cent. TS EAMCET is held for a total of 160 marks.

Candidates must enter their registration number, date of birth, and hall ticket number in order to check their results and go through the step by step process shared below to download TS EAMCET 2021 result.

TS EAMCET 2021 Result: How to check here

Visit the official website of Telangana State Council of Higher Education - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Go to the ‘Latest Updates’ section available on the homepage. Alternatively, click on the direct link here - TS EAMCET 2021 Result. (To be activated soon) Enter credentials such as registration number, date of birth, and hall ticket number to login. Check and download TS EAMCET 2021 Result. Take a print of the result for any future reference.

