Tripura TBSE Result 2020 to be declared soon. Check date, time, other details

Image Source : PTI Tripura TBSE Result 2020 to be declared soon

Tripura TBSE Result 2020: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is set to declare the Tripura TBSE 12th Result 2020 soon. Students who had appeared for the Tripura TBSE 12th exam should note that the Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 will be released on the official website. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, schools in Tripura will not be releasing the TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 on noticeboards, to prevent the gathering of students on campus.

Once declared, the steps to check Tripura TBSE Result 2020 will be shared with the students. A direct link to check and download Tripura TBSE 12th Result 2020 will also be provided.

Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Pending TBSE Exams Cancelled

According to the sources close to the Tripura Board of Secondary Education, the TBSE has decided to cancel the pending exams. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the TBSE had to postpone some exams of TBSE Madhyamik Board Exam 2020. Students should refer to the official website tripuraresults.nic.in for complete details regarding the cancellation of TBSE exams.

According to State Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, the decision to cancel the pending board exams was taken following the Supreme Court decision on the pending CBSE board exam.

TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 Date, Time

Students waiting for the Tripura TBSE Result 2020 should note that the Tripura TBSE 12th Result 2020 will be declared on July 3, 2020 (Friday). The Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 is be declared at 9 AM, sources close to the board have confirmed.

