Image Source : PTI TN SSLC Result 2020 to be declared soon. Check date, other details

TN SSLC Result 2020: The Tamil Nadu Board is set to declare the TN SSLC Result 2020 soon. According to the details provided by Tamil Nadu Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan, the TN 10th Result will be declared soon. Students who had appeared for the TN SSLC exams should note that the TN SSLC Result 2020 will only be released on the official website. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, schools affiliated with the Tamil Nadu Board will not be declaring the TN 10th Result on noticeboards.

Once declared, the steps to check and download the TN SSLC Result 2020 will be shared with the students.

TN SSLC Result 2020 Date

More than 9 lakh students who had appeared for the TN SSLC exam this year are eagerly waiting for their declaration of their result. Students should, however, note that the Tamil Nadu Board has yet not confirmed a final date for the release of TN SSLC result 2020.

Candidates are advised to keep a watch on the official website tnresults.nic.in for updates related to the TN SSLC result 2020.

TN Board Class 10 exams were scheduled to be conducted from 27th March to 13th April. However, due to the situation surrounding the pandemic and the resulting lockdown the TN SSLC 2020 exams could not be conducted.

The DGE had later proposed to conduct the TN Board 10th exams 2020 from 15th June 2020 onwards.

The declaration of TN SSLC results 2020 have also been delayed owing to the pandemic.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage