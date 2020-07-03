TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download 10th Result

Image Source : PTI TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 declared

TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the TBSE Result 2020 today. Students who had appeared for the TBSE 10th exam 2020 should note that the Tripura Madhyamik Result 2020 has been released on the official website. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, schools in Tripura will not be displaying the TBSE 10th Result 2020 on noticeboards, to prevent the students from gathering on the school campus.

Nearly 39,000 students had appeared for the TBSE 10th exam 2020, which was conducted in two segments – old and new syllabus. The TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 was declared by the State Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check the Tripura Madhyamik Result have been given below. A direct link to check and download the TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 has also been shared.

TBSE 10th exam 2020: Pending exams cancelled

Following the cancellation of CBSE Board and ICSE Board exams, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has decided to cancel all the pending Madhyamik Board Exams for class 10 students. The TBSE Madhyamik Exam 2020 was to be held from March 2 to March 31, 2020.

The decision, confirmed by State Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath comes in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

TBSE president Dr. Bhabatosh Saha has also confirmed that the revised evaluation scheme for the cancelled papers will soon be notified by the board.

TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: How to check

1. Visit the official website tripuraresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Madhyamik Examination (10th Standard Examination) - Year 2020'

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Submit the details

5. Your TBSE Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the Tripura Madhyamik Result 2020 and take a print of the same for future reference

TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Websites to check

TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: How to check via phone call

In case the students do not have access to the internet, they can know of their TBSE 10th Result 2020 by dialing the phone numbers given below

0381-241 3946

241 0048

241 0049

241 0053

241 0173

241 0174

241 0176

0381-2380566

TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Direct link

Students can click on the below mentioned link to download their TBSE 10th Result 2020

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage