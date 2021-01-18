Image Source : SCREENGRAB SBI PO Prelims Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download

SBI PO Prelims Result 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO Results on the official website today (January 18). Candidates can download their SBI PO Prelims result online at sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India had conducted the preliminary exam for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO) on January 4, 5, and 6.

Candidates who have cleared the SBI PO prelims will have to appear for the main exam. The admit card will soon be released.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2020: How to download

1. Visit the official website-- sbi.co.in

2. Click on ‘careers’

3. Click on ‘SBI PO Pre result’ link under the SBI PO category under ‘latest notification’

4. Log-in using registration number, date of birth

5. Your SBI PO Result will appear, download and take a print out for future reference

SBI PO Prelims Result 2020: Direct link

Click here to download SBI PO Prelims Result 2020

The preliminary exam is only qualifying in nature, implying that the marks obtained in the preliminary will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection. Only the marks obtained in the Main examination and the interview/group activity marks will be counted. Candidates need to qualify for all three phases to be eligible.

Latest Education News