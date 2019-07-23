SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 released @sbi.co.in; check direct link and cut-off here

State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday has declared the SBI Clerk Prelims Result on the official website of the Bank - sbi.co.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the SBI Clerk or Junior Associates exam on 22 and 23 June 2019 can download their result through SBI Website www.sbi.co.in.

The results link is available on the official link of the SBI career section, which is sbi.co.in/careers. A direct link for downloading SBI Clerk result has been given in this story. Candidates will need their roll number and date of birth or registration number and date of birth to download their SBI Clerk Prelims result 2019.

Download your SBI Clerk Prelims results 2019 from the direct link given here:

SBI Clerk results 2019 direct link

SBI-Clerk Pre Cut-Off:

According to reports, 60 to 65 marks are expected for General category, 55 to 65 EWS, 53 to 63 for OBC, 48 to 58 for SC and 42 to 52 for ST Category.

Candidates who appeared in the SBI Clerk result 2019 exams held in June can download their results following the steps given here:

Step 1: Go to the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the link "Careers" provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, click on the "Current Openings" link given under the "JOIN SBI" tab

Step 4: Scroll down upto "RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)"

Step 5: Click on the SBI Clerk result link provided there

Step 6: Check for your roll number on the next page open.

Note: Those candidates who will qualify the SBI JA exam will be eligible to appear for SBI Clerk Main Exam 2019. Those candidates will be shortlisted approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies for SBI Clerk Exam. SBI Clerk Main Exam is scheduled on 10 August 2019.

