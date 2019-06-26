Image Source : PTI RULET Result 2019

RULET Result 2019 expected to be announced soon; How to check the score of Law Entrance Test at uniraj.ac.in

The Rajasthan University is expected to release the results of the Law Entrance Test 2019 soon at the official website -- uniraj.ac.in. However, the varsity has not made any official confirmation about the result date.

Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan University Law Entrance Test are advised to check the website frequently to get the result update at the earliest. We will keep updating about the RULET Result 2019 as the university announces the result date. The University of Rajasthan offers 120 seats in total for 5 year integrated law programme. The RULET Exam 2019 was conducted on June 9, followed by Personal Interview Round on June 11.

Steps to check the RULET Result 2019 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- uniraj.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says 'RULET Result 2019'

Step 3: Enter your Exam Registration Number as provided on admit card

Step 4: Verify your details before clicking on the 'Submit' button

Step 5: Your Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your scorecard for future reference