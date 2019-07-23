Image Source : FILE PHOTO RSMSSB Women Supervisor 2019

RSMSSB Women Supervisor 2019: Result/Cut Off Marks, Final Answer Key released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Service Selection Board has released the Result/Cut Off Marks of RSMSSB Women Supervisor Examination 2019 which was held on 16 January 2019. With this, it has also released the Final Answer Key for the examination conducted on 6 January 2019. Those who appeared for the examination can check the result/Cut Off Marks by visiting the official website -- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The Final Answer Key has come after the board received objections on the provisional answer key released earlier for RSMSSB Women Supervisor Examination 2019.

Steps to Check RSMSSB Women Supervisor Final Answer Key 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: RSMSSB Women Supervisor Answer Key 2018 page will open on the new window.

Step 3: Click on the 'Download' button to download the Answer Key.

Step 4: Answer key will open on the new window.

Step 5: On clicking the download button the RSMSSB Women Supervisor Final Answer Key will be downloaded.