RBSE Result 2020: Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020 DECLARED! Direct link to download

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020 Declared: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has announced the Rajasthan board Class 12 Science Result 2020 today (July 8). Students who had appeared for the RBSE Board exam 2020 should note that the RBSE 12th Result 2020 has been released on the official websites-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. A total of 2,39,800 students had registered to appear for the RBSE Class 12 science exam this year. A total of 91.96% students have passed the RBSE science exam.

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020​: How to Check

1. Visit the official website-- rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on ‘RBSE 10th Results’ link

3. Enter your credentials and log in

4. Your RBSE 12th Science Result will appear on the display screen

5. Download the results and take its print out for future reference

Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020​: Websites to Check

Students can visit the below-listed websites to check their RBSE 12th Science Result 2020.

rajresults.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

How to receive Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020​ via SMS

Other than by visiting the official websites, students can receive a text message of RBSE Science Stream Results 2020 on their phones. For this, candidates should type RJ12SROLL NUMBER and sending it to 5676750

Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020​: Direct link

Students can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their RBSE 12th Science Result 2020

