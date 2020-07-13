RBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board Commerce Result to be declared today. Check details

Image Source : PTI RBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board Commerce Result to be declared today

RBSE 12th Result 2020 Commerce: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to declare the RBSE 12th Result 2020 Commerce today (Monday). Students who are waiting for the declaration of RBSE 12th Result 2020 should note that the Rajasthan Board had confirmed the date for the release of the Rajasthan Board result on Sunday. "Rajasthan Board class 12 Commerce result 2020 will be announced on July 13 at 11:15 am," Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Sunday tweeted.

Students should note that the RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020 will be released on the official website. In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, schools affiliated with the Rajasthan Board have been advised against the release of RBSE 12th Result 2020 on noticeboards, to avoid the gathering of students on campus.

RBSE 12th Result 2020 Commerce: Time

The Rajasthan Board had said the RBSE 12th Result 2020 will be released today (July 13). Students should note that the Rajasthan Board Result is expected to be declared at nearly 11 am.

RBSE 12th Result 2020 Commerce: How to Check

1. Visit the official website rajresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020'

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Submit the details

5. Your RBSE 12th Result 2020 Commerce will be displayed on the screen

6. Download your RBSE 12th Result 2020 and take a print of the same for future reference

RBSE 12th Result 2020 Commerce: Websites to Check

Students can check their Rajasthan Board Result on the below listed sites

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th Result 2020 Commerce: How to check via SMS

Students can check their Rajasthan Board Result via text messages. For this, the students may type RESULT RAJ12C ROLL NUMBER and send the message to 56263.

RBSE 12th Result 2020: Direct Link

Students should note that the direct link to check and download RBSE 12th Result 2020 Commerce will be activated once the Rajasthan Board Result is declared.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage