RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 to be declared today. Check details

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 today at 3.15 pm. Students can check their RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2020 through the official websites-- rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, once it is declared.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, schools affiliated with the Rajasthan Board have been advised against the release of RBSE 12th Result 2020 on noticeboards, to avoid the gathering of students on campus.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020​: How to Check

1. Visit the official website-- rajresults.nic.in

2. Click on ‘RBSE 12th Arts Results’ link

3. Enter your credentials and log in

4. Your RBSE 12th Arts Result will appear on the display screen

5. Download the results and take its print out for future reference

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020: Websites to Check

Students can visit the below-listed websites to check their RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020.

rajresults.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

How to receive RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020​ via SMS

Other than by visiting the official websites, students can receive a text message of RBSE Arts Stream Results 2020 on their phones. For this, candidates should type RJ12SROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020​: Direct link

Once declared, students can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their Rajasthan Board Result

