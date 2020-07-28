Image Source : PTI RBSE 10th Result 2020 DECLARED. Direct link to download

BSER, RBSE 10th Result 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the RBSE 10th Result 2020 on the official website. Students who appeared in the Rajasthan Board class 10 examination can check their BSER Class 10 Result 2020 through the official websites-- rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, schools affiliated with the Rajasthan Board have been advised against the release of RBSE 10th Result 2020 on noticeboards, to avoid the gathering of students on campus.

BSER, RBSE 10th Result 2020​: How to Check

1. Visit the official website-- rajresults.nic.in

2. Click on ‘RBSE 10th Results’ link

3. Enter your credentials and log in

4. Your RBSE Class 10 Result will appear on the display screen

5. Download the results and take its print out for future reference

BSER, RBSE 10th Result 2020: Websites to Check

Students can visit the below-listed websites to check their RBSE Class 10 Result 2020.

rajresults.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

BSER, RBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check​ via SMS

Students can check their Rajasthan Board Result via text messages. For this, the students may type RESULT RAJ10 roll number and send it to 56263.

BSER, RBSE 10th Result 2020​: Direct link

Students can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their Rajasthan Board Result

Over 11.79 lakh students appeared in the Rajasthan Board class 10 exams this year.

