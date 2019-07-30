Image Source : FILE PHOTO Rajasthan ITI First Allotment list 2019

Rajasthan ITI Counselling 2019: First Allotment list to be released today at dte.rajasthan.gov.in

The first allotment list of Rajasthan ITI is set to be released today by the Department of Technical Education (DTE), Government of Rajasthan at the official website -- dte.rajasthan.gov.in . Candidates who had cleared the examination and were shortlisted in the Rajasthan ITI Merit List 2019 can check their names on the Rajasthan ITI First Allotment List 2019. The direct link to the Rajasthan ITI First Allotment List 2019 has been given below so that the candidates will be able to check the First Allotment List directly.

Direct Link for Rajasthan ITI First Allotment List 2019

How to check Rajasthan ITI First Allotment List 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official website -- dte.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'ITI first allotment list'.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: The Rajasthan ITI 1st allotment list 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the list.

What after Rajasthan ITI First Allotment List 2019?

Those who can find their names on the Rajasthan ITI First Allotment List 2019 will be required to report to the allotted institute for the document verification process. The last date of reporting to the respective colleges for the documents verification purpose is August 5.