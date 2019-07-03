Wednesday, July 03, 2019
     
Rajasthan BSTC Results 2019 Live Updates | State education minister confirms time in Twitter

Rajasthan BSTC Results 2019 | The much anticipated BSTC Results 2019 of Rajasthan state is finally slated to be released today at the official website -- bstc2019.org.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2019 12:18 IST
Education Minister of Rajasthan
Image Source : TWITTER

Education Minister of Rajasthan

Rajasthan BSTC Results 2019 Live Updates; State Education Minister confirms time in tweet

Rajasthan BSTC Results 2019 | The much-anticipated BSTC Results 2019 of Rajasthan state is finally slated to be released today at the official website --bstc2019.org or rajrmsa.nic.in. The Education Minister of Rajasthan, Govind Singh Dotasra has made an official declaration about the timing of the BSTC result through his official Twitter handle. The minister announced that the Rajasthan BSTC Results 2019 or Rajasthan DElEd 2019 will be out at 12:15 pm today. 

12:11 | The Rajasthan BSTC 2019 was conducted for the admissions in 14500 to 15000 seats. More than 7 lakh candidates appeared for the examination 

12:08 | Simple steps to check the BSTC Result 2019 or DElEd 2019:

  • Step 1:  Visit the official website -- bstc2019.org.
  • Step 2: Click on the link 'Result BSTC 2019'.
  • Step 3: Enter the required login details.
  • Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Download and take a printout of your result.

12:04 | Official Websites to check Rajasthan BSTC 2019 or Rajasthan DElEd 2019 -- bstc2019.org and rajrmsa.nic.in

11:58 | After two decades, the department of education took the charge of conducting the Rajasthan BSTC 2019 or Rajasthan DElEd 2019. 

11:55 | Department of Education tweeted that the results will be released at 12:15 by Dotasra

11:48 | Earlier many media reports have said that the result is scheduled to be announced on June 30 but the board didn't release the result on that day. Today the state's education minister has officially confirmed the result timing.

