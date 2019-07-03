Rajasthan BSTC Results 2019 Live Updates | State education minister confirms time in Twitter

Image Source : TWITTER Education Minister of Rajasthan

The much-anticipated BSTC Results 2019 of Rajasthan state is finally slated to be released today at the official website -- bstc2019.org or rajrmsa.nic.in . The Education Minister of Rajasthan, Govind Singh Dotasra has made an official declaration about the timing of the BSTC result through his official Twitter handle. The minister announced that the Rajasthan BSTC Results 2019 or Rajasthan DElEd 2019 will be out at 12:15 pm today.

प्रारंभिक शिक्षा में शिक्षक बनने के लिए अर्हता पाठ्यक्रम के रूप में पूर्व में जिसे बी.एस.टी.सी. कहा जाता था,उसे आजकल द्विवर्षीय डिप्लोमा के रूप में डी. एल. एड. कहा जाता है। इसी पाठ्यक्रम में प्रवेश हेतु प्रतियोगी परीक्षा का परिणाम कल सुबह 12:15 बजे जारी किया जाएगा।#BSTCExamResult — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 2, 2019

12:11 | The Rajasthan BSTC 2019 was conducted for the admissions in 14500 to 15000 seats. More than 7 lakh candidates appeared for the examination

12:08 | Simple steps to check the BSTC Result 2019 or DElEd 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- bstc2019.org.

12:04 | Official Websites to check Rajasthan BSTC 2019 or Rajasthan DElEd 2019 -- bstc2019.org and rajrmsa.nic.in

11:58 | After two decades, the department of education took the charge of conducting the Rajasthan BSTC 2019 or Rajasthan DElEd 2019.

11:55 | Department of Education tweeted that the results will be released at 12:15 by Dotasra

BSTC परीक्षा परिणाम कल सुबह 12.15 बजे शिक्षा मंत्री श्री @GovindDotasra जी शिक्षा संकुल से जारी करेंगे। गौरतलब है कि गत 26 मई 2019 दो दशक बाद शिक्षा विभाग ने यह परीक्षा अपने स्तर पर आयोजित करवाई थी। #bstc2019 #BSTCExamResult — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) July 2, 2019

11:48 | Earlier many media reports have said that the result is scheduled to be announced on June 30 but the board didn't release the result on that day. Today the state's education minister has officially confirmed the result timing.