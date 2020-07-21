PSEB 12th Result to be declared today. Check time, other details

Image Source : INDIA TV PSEB 12th Result to be declared today

PSEB 12th Result: The Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) is set to declare the PSEB +2 Result 2020 today (Tuesday). Students who had appeared for the Punjab Board Class 12 exams should note that the Punjab Board 12th Result will be released on the official website. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, schools affiliated with the Punjab Board have been advised against the release of PSEB 12th Result on noticeboards, to prevent the gathering of students on campus.

Once declared, the steps to check PSEB +2 Result 2020 will be shared with the students. A direct link to check and download the Punjab Board 12th Result will also be provided.

PSEB 12th Result: Time

Sources close to the Punjab Board have confirmed that the PSEB +2 Result 2020 will be declared today at 11 am. Students will be able to check their Punjab Board 12th Result on the official website pseb.ac.in.

PSEB 12th Result: Alternative Assessment Scheme

According to the details provided by the Mohali office of the Punjab Board, the PSEB +2 Result 2020 will be declared on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. As per the scheme, the ‘best of three’ formula to mark students for the subjects will be taken into account. These subjects will be those that were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

