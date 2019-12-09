PGIMER MD/MS Entrance Result 2020 to be declared shortly: Direct Link 

PGIMER MD/MS Entrance Result 2020 to be declared shortly

PGIMER MD/MS Entrance Result 2020: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will announce MD/MS Entrance Results on its official website today. Candidates who appeared for PGIMER MD/MS Entrance Exam 2019 can visit the official website of PGIMER -- pgimer.edu.in -- to check and download the results. We are also providing you with a direct link to download PGIMER MD/MS Entrance Result 2020.

The official notification on PGIMER MD/MS Entrance Result 2020 says: "It is hereby informed to all the candidates who have appeared in MD/MS Entrance test held on November 30, 2019, that the result of the entrance test will be displayed at PGI Official website on December 9, 2019.

How to download PGIMER MS/MD Entrance Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit official website -- pgimer.edu.in

Step 2: Click on link -- PGIMER MS/MD Entrance Result 2019

Step 3: Login with required details

Step 4: Your PGIMER MS/MD Entrance Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference