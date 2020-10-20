Image Source : TWITTER NEET student 'fails' exam, turns out to be ST topper in re-checking. Here's what happened

In a shocking revelation, a NEET student who had failed the medical entrance exam, turned out to be the All India topper in the ST category. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced the results for the National-Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test on October 16. A total of 7,71,500 candidates qualified the exam for which over 13.66 lakh candidates had appeared.

Mridul Rawat, a 17-year-old from Gangapur town of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan, had the worst nightmare of his life when he discovered that he had failed in the key entrance exam. He was shell shocked to see 329 marks out of 720 on his result sheet. However, according to the answer key, Mridul was getting at least 650, a report in Live Hindustan mentioned.

Mridul said he was in tears after his result was released. "I was confident of cracking NEET with 650 points. But when I saw the result, I could not manage myself," he said.

Mridul, then, challenged the result on the basis of the OMR response sheet and the answer key. He raised the concern in a tweet, following which his results were rechecked and rectified.

"My disappointment turned into happiness as soon as NTA released its revised marksheet acknowledging its mistake. I got 650 out of 720, becoming the All India Topper in SC category."

The NEET exam was topped by Odisha's Soyeb Aftab. He, along with Delhi's Akansha Singh had scored 720 out of 720 marks but Aftab was ranked first and Singh second owing to his older age as per the NTA's tie-breaking policy.

