NEET 2020 Result: Odisha's Soyeb Aftab secures AIR 1, with 99.99 percentile

NEET 2020 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET 2020 Result on the official website. Over 13 lakh medical aspirants took the NEET 2020 exam this year. Odisha's Shoyeb Aftab has bagged All India Rank (AIR) 1 in NEET 2020 examination. Shoyeb has secured 99.99 percentile in the medical entrance exam.

Candidates who had appeared for NEET examination 2020 can check their results at ntaneet.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.

NEET 2020 Result: How To Check

Step:1 Visit the official website – ntaresults.nic.in

Step:2 Click on the link 'NEET 2020 Result'

Step:3 Login to the applicant portal by entering the NEET roll number, date of birth and security pin

Step:4 Your NEET 2020 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step:5 Download it and take a print out for future reference

