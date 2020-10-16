Image Source : INDIA TV NEET 2020 Result DECLARED: Direct link to check and download

NEET 2020 Result: The result of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today (October 16). The NEET 2020 result is available on the official website of NTA. Candidates who had appeared for NEET examination 2020 can check their results at ntaneet.nic.in.

Over 13 lakh medical aspirants took the NEET 2020 exam this year. The NEET Result 2020 is in the form of a scorecard mentioning the All India rank, category rank, marks scored by the candidates.

NEET 2020 Result: How To Check

Step:1 Visit the official website – ntaneet.nic.in

Step:2 Click on the link 'NEET 2020 Result'

Step:3 Login to the applicant portal by entering the NEET roll number, date of birth and security pin

Step:4 Your NEET 2020 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step:5 Download it and take a print out for future reference

NEET 2020 Result: Final Answer Key

The NTA has released the NEET 2020 final answer keys. Candidates can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download NEET (UG) 2020 Final Answer Key.

Click here to check NEET 2020 Final Answer keys

NEET 2020 Result: Cut-Off Marks

Candidates meeting the required NEET 2020 cut-off will be eligible for the NEET 2020 counselling process. As per the minimum qualifying criteria, candidates under unreserved (UR) category will be required to score at least 50th percentile points. While candidates under reserved categories will be required to obtain the qualifying NEET marks and a minimum of 40th percentile points.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage