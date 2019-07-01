NEET 2019 Counselling: MCC to announce result for first round seat allotment, check details

Image Source : PTI NEET 2019 Counselling: MCC to announce result for first round seat allotment, Check at mcc.nic.in

NEET 2019 Counselling | The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the NEET Counselling 2019 first round result Today. The seat allotment for NEET UG Counselling 2019 will be released by MCC on its official website i.e., www.mcc.nic.in.

The candidates applied for the counselling can check the first round seat allotment result on www.mcc.nic.in after 6 pm. The first round for NEET 2019 Counselling registration was conducted from June 19 to June 24, 2019 by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

The registration process for NEET 2019 second round counselling will begin from July 9 to July 11. Once the registration process is over, the candidates will be able to lock their choices on July 12. The result for second round seat allotment of NEET 2019 counselling will be released by the MCC on July 15.

NEET Counselling 2019: Steps to check first round seat allotment result online