MHT CET Result 2020: Maharashtra CET Result for Vocational Courses to be declared today

MHT CET Vocational Result 2020: The MHT CET Result 2020 for vocational courses will be announced by the State Common Entrance Examination Cell, Maharastra on Saturday, today. The result would be available to the candidates on the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result also on cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

Based on the trend seen during previous results, vocational results will be published in the form of PDF files containing names and roll numbers of candidates.

To check individual MHT CET vocational results 2020, candidates will have to log in with their user IDs and passwords.

The result date was announced by State Education Minister Uday Samant on November 26, 2020, via a tweet.

The minister said on social media: “The results of all the entrance examinations for various vocational courses conducted by the State Common Entrance Examination Cell will be published on the official website of the CET Cell on 5th December.”

Steps To Check MHT CET 2020 Vocational Result:

Visit the official site of MAHACET on cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on MHT CET 2020 Results for vocational courses link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the USER ID and password.

Click on view results and your result would be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MHT CET result for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) groups were announced on November 28.

MHT CET counselling

Following the declaration of MHT CET results, the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) will commence from 1st Week of December. MHT CET counselling will be held in three rounds, followed by an additional spot round.

This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the MHT CET counselling 2020 will be held online. All candidates who qualify in the MHT CET Result 2020 for vocational courses will be eligible to participate in the counselling process for seat allotment.

