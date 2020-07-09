Image Source : PTI MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020: Meghalaya Board class 12 result declared. Check stream wise pass percentage

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020: The MBOSE 12th Result 2020 has been declared by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) for the higher secondary school leaving certificate (HSSLC) or class 12 board exams. All the candidates can check their results at the official websites, mbose.in, results.mbose.in, and megresults.nic.in. A total of 30,697 students had registered for the Meghalaya Board HSSLC exams.

Students can check the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 pass percentage for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education. This year, Meghalaya Board MBOSE Class 12 board examination were held in the month of June. The pending papers on mathematics, physical education, statistics were conducted from June 8 to 10, 2020 and combined results for all these exams is being declared now.

As per the official data, a total of 30,697 Class 12 students appeared for the MBBOSE HSSLC exams in the state.

Direct link to check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 - Link 1

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

In 2019, the MBOSE announced the HSSLC result of Commerce and Science streams on May 8. As per the data, the Meghalaya science stream students secured a pass percentage of 73.80 per cent while commerce stream students secured 79.24 per cent.

