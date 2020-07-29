Image Source : FILE Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: MSBSHE Class 10 results to declare today. List of websites to check scores

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Maharashtra Board will announce SSC or class 10 board exam results 2020 today, July 29. An official press release issued by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) said that the class 10th results will be live on the website at 1 pm today.

Once the results are declared, Students will be able to check their results on these websites after they are declared: Maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra, mahresult.nic.in

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier told that the Maharashtra SSC result is expected anytime before July 31.

The Maharashtra SSC exams, scheduled from March 3 to March 23, were affected due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The board had decided to cancel the geography exam, which was the last paper. The history paper was conducted on March 21.

MSBSHE had earlier announced that the marks for the geography paper would be calculated based on the average marks received in other subjects of the exam.

MSBSHSE has already declared the HSC results. This year, 12,81,712 or 90.66% students have passed in the Class 12 final exams, qualifying for higher education.

How to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 on official website:

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SSC Examination Result 2020”

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The result will appear on the display screen

5) Take a print out of your results for future reference.

