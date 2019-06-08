Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE Class 10 Results to be declared today. Direct link to check result online

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 to be declared today

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2019 - The SSC Results 2019 will be declared by the Maharashtra Board today. Candidates who had appeared for the Maharashtra SSC exam 2019 should note that the Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 will be released on the official website mahresult.nic.in at 1 PM on Saturday.

The results were speculated to be declared at an earlier date. The new date and time of the Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 was, however, announced by the MSBSHSE Board. Nearly 17 lakh students had appeared for the SSC Exam 2019 of Maharashtra Board this year.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: How to check

1. Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

2. Click on the link which states 'SSC Results 2019'

3. Enter your roll number, hall ticket number and other required details

4. Enter your mother’s name as provided on the admit card

5. Click on 'submit'

6. Your Maharashtra 10th Result will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the result and take a print for future reference

When will the Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 be declared?

Earlier, several rumours stated the Maharashtra 10th Result will be declared on June 6. The Maharashtra Board, however, confirmed the date and time of the Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 announcement and the same would be released on June 8, 1 PM. Students are advised to visit the official website regularly for any updates.

After SSC Results 2019 Maharashtra is declared

Once the Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2019 is declared, the same would be accessible on mahresult.nic.in. Other than the official website, the Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 will also be accessible through the direct link, which will be activated at the time of announcement of results.

When was the Maharashtra 12th Results 2019 declared?

The Maharashtra 12th Results 2019 were declared on May 28 this year. Generally, MSBSHSE takes around a week after the announcement of Class 12 / HSC Results 2019 to announce the Class 10 Results.