Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
  5. Maharashtra SSC result 2019: MSBSHSE to declare Class 10 result today; here's how you can check your score online

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 07, 2019 9:40 IST
Image Source : PTI

Maharashtra SSC result 2019 to be declared today

Maharashtra SSC result 2019 | The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to declare the Maharashtra Class 10 result or SSC result 2019 on Friday. Students who appeared for Maharashtra SSC examination 2019 can check their result on the official website -- mahresult.nic.in.

About Maharashtra SSC Exam 2019:

As many as 17 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra SSC examination. MSBSHSE had conducted the examination for Class 10 from March 1 till March 22.

Maharashtra SSC Result, Maharashtra Class 10 Board Result: Direct Link

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 or http://mahresult.nic.in/

Here are the steps to check Maharashtra SSC result 2019 or Maharashtra Class 10 result online:

Step 1: Visit MSBSHSE's official website -- maharesult.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the direct link 'SSC Results 2019'.

Step 3: Enter your Exam Roll Number in the given field.

Step 4: Click on ‘View Result’ Option.

Step 5: Your Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save and download for future reference.

About Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education: 

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune was founded in the year 1965 under the Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965. The jurisdiction of the board extends over nine divisional boards located at Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri. Almost 30 lakh plus students participate in the bi-yearly examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune at HSC and SSC level every year.

