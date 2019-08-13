Maharashtra SSC HSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE class 10, 12 supplementary results to be declared soon at maharesults.nic.in; check details here

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra SSC HSC Supplementary Result 2019

Maharashtra SSC HSC Supplementary Results 2019: The Maharastra Board (MSBSHSE) is going to declare the supplementary results soon for the SSC and HSC exams. Once, the result gets declared, it will be made available on the official website i.e. maharesults.nic.in.

The board has organised the supplementary exam for HSC students from July 17 to August 3, while for SSC students the supplementary exam was held from July 17 to July 30.

Maharashtra SSC HSC Supplementary Results 2019 | Steps to check

1. Visit the official websites - mahresult.nic.in.

2. Click on the link that says 'results'

3. Fill in your roll number, hall ticket number and other required details

4. The result will be displayed on your screen

5. Download the result and take a print for future reference

Maharashtra SSC HSC Supplementary Results 2019: Official websites to check the result

maharashtraeducation.com

examresults.net/maharashtra/

mahresult.nic.in

mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

About Maharashtra SSC HSC Supplementary Results 2019:

According to previous years, the MSBSHSE releases the supplementary exam results in the second or third week of August 2019. In 2018, Maharashtra HSC July results were declared on August 24 while the Maharashtra SSC July results were declared on August 28.

Following this, the students can expect their results to be announced between August 20 to August 25. However, Maharashtra Board has not notified any exact date for the declaration of supplementary results and therefore, candidates are advised to keep checking this page for the latest update.

Earlier on, Maharashtra Board declared the HSC Result 2019 for the annual exam on May 28, 2019. In which, a total of 14,21,936 lakh students appeared for the examination out of which 85.88% of students cleared the examination with flying colours. Similarly, for Class 10, Maharashtra Board announced the SSC results as well in which 77.10% students passed.

