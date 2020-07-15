Maharashtra HSC Results 2020: MSBSHE to announce Class 12 exam results by 1 PM tomorrow

Maharashtra HSC Results 2020: In a confirmed development, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) said it would announce the results of Maharashtra State Board Class 12 examination tomorrow. The results will be declared online by 1 p.m. Once declared, students will be able to check their HSC Class 12 results on mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in. You will be required to enter your credentials including the roll number.
MAHARASHTRA HSC RESULTS 2020: HOW TO CHECK RESULTS
Step 1: Visit the official websites mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in
Step 2: Click on MSBSHE HSC Class 12 Result 2020 link
Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number
Step 4: Your result will be displayed
Step 5: Download or take a printout for future reference
Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Check score via SMS
Students will be able to check their Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results via SMS as well. Just type MH and send it to 57766.