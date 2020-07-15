Maharashtra HSC Results 2020: MSBSHE to announce Class 12 exam results by 1 PM tomorrow

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Maharashtra HSC Results 2020: In a confirmed development, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) said it would announce the results of Maharashtra State Board Class 12 examination tomorrow. The results will be declared online by 1 p.m. Once declared, students will be able to check their HSC Class 12 results on mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in. You will be required to enter your credentials including the roll number.

MAHARASHTRA HSC RESULTS 2020: HOW TO CHECK RESULTS

Step 1: Visit the official websites mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on MSBSHE HSC Class 12 Result 2020 link

Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed

Step 5: Download or take a printout for future reference

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Check score via SMS

Students will be able to check their Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results via SMS as well. Just type MH and send it to 57766.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage