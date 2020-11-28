Image Source : FILE MAH CET LLB 2020 Result Declared. Check direct link, toppers' list here

MAH CET LLB 2020 Result: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MAH-LLB (5 years) CET result 2020 today (November 28). The result has been declared in PDF document and candidates can check their name and score on the official website— cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH LLB common entrance examination was conducted by the State Common Entrance Cell, Maharashtra on October 11. Surabhi Pareek has topped the exam securing 131 out of total 150 marks. Smruti Gopal Bhutada and Khushi Khemka have secured the second and third positions respectively.

The authorities will soon announce the counselling schedule for MAH LLB (5 years) on its official website. The Maharashtra CET may also release provisional alphabetical merit list for two categories — Maharashtra State (MS), All India Candidature (OMS).

MAH CET LLB 2020 Result: How to check

1. Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org

2. Click on the link that reads 'Click Here for Result of MAH LL.B-5 Yrs. (Integrated) CET 2020'

3. A PDF document mentioning the name of candidates, registration numbers, roll numbers, etc will appear on the screen

4. Check your name and score in the result before saving and taking a print

MAH CET LLB 2020 Result: Direct Link

Click here to check MAH CET LLB 2020 Result

MAH CET LLB 2020 Result: Counselling process

To participate in the counselling process, candidates will have to fill CAP application form and select the institution of their choice in which they want to get admission into.

The seats will be allotted on the basis of merit rank of the candidates and choices entered by them.

To accept the seat allotted, candidates will have to pay the acceptance fee by reporting at Admission Reporting Centre (ARC) through the registration portal

