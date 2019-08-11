KMAT Result 2019: Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association to announce result on August 15. How to check

Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association to announce result on August 15

KMAT Result 2019: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association is expected to announce the KMAT Result 2019 next week. Candidates who appeared for the KMAT exam can access their KMAT Result 2019 on kmatindia.com once they are declared. KMAT Exam is conducted for admissions to postgraduate management programmes offered by management schools in Karnataka. KMAT 2019 Exam was held in offline mode on August 4.

KMAT Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit official website kmatindia.com

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'KMAT Result 2019'

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Download your KMAT Result 2019 for future reference

KMAT 2019 Result: More details

Once KMAT 2019 is result, the institutions participating in KMAT will announce the list of candidates based on the cutoff. Those shortlisted will report for the selection process. The KMAT 2019 Selection process will include essay writing, group discussion and personal interview. The final KMAT 2019 merit list will be released only when the selection procedure is completed.