Image Source : PTI Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2020: Kerala Plus Two Results declared. Check details

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has announced the Kerala Plus Two or Class 12 result 2020 today (July 15). Students who have appeared for DHSE Kerala Class 12 board examination can check their Kerala Plus Two Result 2020 from the board's official website-- keralaresults.nic.in.

Students can also access their Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2020 using the PRD Live, Saphalam 2020 and iExams app.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: How to check

1. Visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link ‘download SSLC result’

3. Enter roll number and click on submit

4. Your Kerala +2 result 2020 will appear on the screen

5. Download and take a print out for further reference

How to check ​DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2020 via Saphalam app

1. Go to PlayStore on your android phone

2. Search for the Saphalam and click on install

3. Open the app, enter your mobile number

4. Enter roll code/roll number and code

5. Result will be available

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2020​: Websites to Check

Students can visit the below-listed websites to check their Kerala Plus Two Result 2020.

keralaresults.nic.in

kerala.gov.in

results.itschool.gov.in

cdit.org

prd.kerala.gov.in

educationkerala.gov.in

The exams were initially scheduled to be held in March but it was postponed midway due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The pending exams were later conducted towards the end of May under proper social distancing guidelines.

Over 8 lakh students have appeared in the Kerala Board Plus Two exams this year. The DHSE Kerala Class 12 exams 2020 were held between March 10 and 19, 2020.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage