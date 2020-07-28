Image Source : PTI Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020, Scrutiny Results declared. Direct links to check score

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020. Candidates should note that the Kerala SSLC Revaluation Results and SSLC Scrutiny Results 2020 have been released on the official website. The Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 and SSLC Scrutiny Results will not be displayed on the noticeboards, to avoid the gathering of candidates.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 have been given below. Direct links to check and download Kerala SSLC 2020 Result and SSLC Scrutiny Results 2020 have also been shared.

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020: How to Check

1. Visit the official website sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'SSLC Revaluation/Scrutiny Results'

3. Enter your exam registration number

4. Enter your date of birth

5. Submit the details

6. Your Kerala SSLC Revaluation Results will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the result and take a print of the same for future purpose

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020: Websites to check

Candidates can browse the below listed portals to check their Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 and SSLC Scrutiny Results 2020.

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020, SSLC Scrutiny Results 2020: Direct Links

Candidates can click on the below mentioned links to check and download their results.

Direct Link for Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020

Direct Link for Kerala SSLC Scrutiny Result 2020

