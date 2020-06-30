Kerala SSLC Result 2020 to be declared today. Check time, other details

Image Source : PTI Kerala SSLC Result 2020 to be declared today

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: The Kerala Education Department is set to declare the Kerala 10th Result 2020 today. Students who had appeared for the Kerala Board Exam should note that the Kerala SSLC Result 2020 will be released on the official website. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, schools in Kerala have been advised against the display of Kerala 10th Result 2020 on noticeboards, to prevent the gathering of students on campus.

Once released, the steps to check Kerala SSLC Result 2020 will be shared with the students. A direct link to check and download the Kerala 10th Result 2020 will also be provided.

Kerala 10th Result 2020 Date

All students should note that the date for the declaration of Kerala SSLC Result 2020 was confirmed by the State Education Minister C Raveendranath. The SSLC Result 2020 will be declared by Kerala Pareekshabhawan in a completely digital and online manner, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Time

The Kerala 10th Result 2020 will be released at 2 pm today.

Kerala Board Exam

More than 4 lakh students had appeared for the Kerala Board Exam this year. The Kerala Board had conducted the Kerala Board Class 10 exams across 2,945 exam centres.

