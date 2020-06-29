Kerala SSLC Result 2020: Kerala board to release Class 10 result 2020 tomorrow. Check details

Image Source : PTI Kerala SSLC Result 2020: Kerala board to release Class 10 result 2020 tomorrow

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan would be releasing Kerala SSLC result 2020 tomorrow, June 30, on its official site keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in. The Board would announce the Class 10 result at 11 am.

Apart from these students can check results on sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and also prd.kerala.gov.in.

The result will also be available on 'Saphalam' app. The app is available on Google Play Store and students can download their result using their roll number.

Steps to check the Kerala Board SSLC Exam Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website - keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on direct link for Kerala SSLC Result 2020Step 3: Enter the details mentioned on the hall ticketStep 4: Submit the information by clicking on the ‘Submit’ buttonStep 5: View and save the Kerala Board Result 2019

This year over 4.20 lakh students had registered for class 10 examinations in Kerala. Kerala SSLC exams were to conclude in March but a few papers had to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The postponed papers were later held from May 26 to May 30. Over 13 lakh students in class 10, 11, and 12 appeared for the exams held under strict health protocols.

