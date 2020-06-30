Image Source : PTI Kerala SSLC Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download 10th Result

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the Kerala 10th Result 2020 today. Students should note that the Kerala SSLC Result 2020 has been released on the official website. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Kerala 10th Result 2020 will not be displayed on school noticeboards, to prevent the students from gathering on campus. For the convenience of students, the steps to check Kerala SSLC Result 2020 have been shared below. A direct link to check and download the Kerala 10th Result 2020 has also been provided.

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: How To Check

1. Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in

2. Enter your roll number and other required details

3. Click on submit

4. Your Kerala 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2020 for future reference

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: Websites to Check

keralapareekshabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

sietkerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: How to Check on App

Students can access their Kerala 10th Result 2020 on mobile, via mobile application, Saphalam 2020. The Kerala SSLC Result 2020 can also be accessed through the Android app 'PRD Live' which is run by the public relations department.

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: Direct Link

Students can also click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their Kerala 10th Result 2020

