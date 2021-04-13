Kerala SSLC 2021 result likely in June? 'Not confirmed,' says official

Kerala SSLC 2021 result will be available at kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala SSLC 2021 result: The Kerala State Secondary School Leaving Certificate examinations (SSLC) 2021 is yet to be concluded, but reports suggest that the result is likely to be released on June 10. Meanwhile, SSLC secretary K.I. Lal has termed the reports as completely 'speculative'. Speaking with IndiaTV digital, the secretary said, "The exam has just started, it is too early to predict the result date."

A total of 4.22 lakh (4,22,226) students are enrolled to appear for the SSLC exam this year, which will be concluded on April 29. "Our priority is to conduct the exam successfully, as Covid-19 cases are rising. The evaluation may take time due to the present pandemic situations, which will commence in May," said a SSLC official.

Once released, the candidates can check the results through the website- keralaresults.nic.in. Apart from it, it will be available on partner websites- kerala.gov.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala. The results will also be available at their official app, “Saphalam” which is available at Google Playstore.

Kerala SSLC 2021 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a printout for further reference.

The plus two exams will be concluded on April 26, and around 4.46 lakh (4,46,471) registered for the exam.

Latest Education News