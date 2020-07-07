Image Source : PTI Kerala 12th Result 2020: DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result delayed. Check details

Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has postponed the result declaration for Kerala Plus Two or or Higher Secondary Examination (HSE), Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) results which were scheduled to be declared by July 10, due to the triple lockdown imposed in the capital city Thiruvananthapuram from July 6.

Once released, students who have appeared for DHSE Kerala Class 12 board examination will be able to check their Kerala Plus Two Result 2020 from the official website-- keralaresults.nic.in.

Over 8 lakh students have appeared in the Kerala Board Plus Two exams this year. The DHSE Kerala Class 12 exams 2020 were held between March 10 and 19, 2020. Some of the papers were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The remaining papers for Plus Two exams were conducted from May 27 to 30, 2020.

