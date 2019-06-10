KEAM Entrance Exam Result 2019: CEE to Release Kerala KEAM Rank List Today; check details

Image Source : PTI Representational image

The rank list for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance exam 2019 is expected to be released today. Students who had appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website cee-kerala.org.

KEAM Entrance Exam Result 2019: How to check

1. Visit the official websites - cee-kerala.org

2. Click on the link that says 'results'

3. Fill in your roll number, hall ticket number and other required details

4. The result will be displayed on your screen

5. Download the result and take a print for future reference

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEC) Kerala will publish the separate rank lists for:

1. Engineering Courses

2. Architecture Course

3.MBBS/BDS/BHMS/BSMS/BUMS

4. Agriculture, Veterinary, Forestry and Fisheries

5. BAMS Course

6. B Pharm Course