KCET Seat Allotment 2019 Result to be announced today at kea.kar.nic.in; details on counselling, re-evaluation

Image Source : PTI KCET Seat Allotment 2019 Result to be announced today

The KCET Mock allotment result will be declared by the Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) today. Students who had appeared for the KCET 2019 exam are advised to check the official website kea.kar.nic.in for details.

The exam authority had started the option entry process from June 21 onwards for the seat allotment round 1. After the mock allotment list is released today, KEA will release the final seat allotment list on June 30, 2019.

KCET Seat Allotment 2019 Result: Re-evaluation

Once the KCET Mock allotment result 2019 is declared, candidates will be given a choice to make changes to the options. Students will be given the option for re-evaluation from today to June 29.

KCET Seat Allotment 2019: Seat allotment

Candidates should note that the seats will be alloted on the basis of their KCET 2019 rank, choice of course and colleges filled by them during counselling process and seat availability in institutes.

The selected candidates will be required to visit participating institutes for the process of document verification and payment of fee.

Counselling for KCET Seat Allotment 2019

KCET 2019 Counselling will be held for only those candidates who clear the KCET 2019 exam. KCET seat allotment is the result of the counselling held by the exam authorities.

KCET Mock Allotment 2019 will be suggestive in nature whether candidates will get a seat or not at the time of actual seat allotment. With the help of KCET 2019 Mock Allotment, candidates will be able to update, revise or change the options entered by them.