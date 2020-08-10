Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 to be declared today. Check time, other details for KSEEB 10th Result

Image Source : FILE Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 to be declared today

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Board is set to declare the KSEEB 10th Result 2020 today. Students who had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC Exam this year should note that the Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will be released on the official website. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, schools affiliated with the Karnataka Board will not be releasing the KSEEB 10th Result 2020 on the noticeboards, to prevent the students from gathering on campus.

Nearly 8 lakh students had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC Exam this year and are waiting for their result. For the convenience of students, the steps to check and download Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 have been shared below.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Time

According to the official announcement made by the State Education Minister, the Karnataka SSLC results 2020 will be declared today. Students should note that the KSEEB 10th Result 2020 will be released by 3 PM, on the official websites karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in. Earlier, there were several rumours doing the rounds which claimed that KSEEB would declare the Karnataka 10th Results 2020 for SSLC Exams on 7th August 2020. However, now all those rumours have been put to rest with the confirmation provided by the Education Minister.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: How to Check

1. Visit one of the official websites - karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'SSLC Results 2020'

3. Enter your roll number and other details required

4. Enter submit

5. Your SSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the results and take a print of the same for future reference

