Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow at karresults.nic.in. Check details

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: The Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will be declared by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) tomorrow, on August 10 at 3 pm. Students who had appeared for the Karnataka Board Class 10 examination 2020 will be able to check their Karnataka SSLC 2020 scorecard online at kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka SSLC was initially scheduled to be conducted from March 27 to April 9, 2020, but it had to be postponed due to coronavirus lockdown. KSEEB later conducted the exam from June 25 to July 4, following precautionary measures like one student per bench, thermal scanning of students, etc.

According to KSEB officials, as many as 8,43,203 students appeared in the SSLC exams at 2,879 exam centres across Karnataka.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: How to check

Step 1:Visit the official website – karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3: Enter your roll number, DOB and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit button

Step 5: Your Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: How to check via SMS

The official websites may become slow or fail to load as a result of heavy online traffic due to students rushing to check their scores. In such a situation, students can check their results through their mobile phones by sending an SMS.

Students should type – KSEEB10 ROLL NUMBER – and send it to 56263 to receive their scores on their mobile phones via SMS.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Direct Link

Students should note that the direct link to check and download KSEEB Class 10 Result 2020 will be available once the Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 is released.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Grading System

Karnataka Board has this time used this grading system to prepare the SSLC Result 2020.

Range of Marks Percentage Grade Points 563-625 90-100 A+ 500-562 80-90 A 438-499 70-80 B+ 375-437 60-70 B 313-374 50-60 C+ 219-312 35 – 50 C

Steps to calculate CGPA:

Step 1: Add all the grade points.

Step 2: Divide the total grade points by the number of subjects.

