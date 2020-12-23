JNUEE Result 2020: NTA releases second round of results. Direct link to download JNU entrance exam results

Image Source : INDIA TV JNUEE Result 2020: NTA releases second round of results

JNUEE Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JNUEE 2020 results. Candidates who had appeared for the JNU entrance exams should note that the JNUEE 2020 results have been released on the official website. For the convenience of candidates, the steps to download JNUEE Result 2020 have been shared below. A direct link to download the JNUEE Result 2020 has also been provided.

Steps to check JNUEE Result 2020

1. Visit the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'JNUEE Result 2020'

3. Enter your application number and other details required

4. Your JNUEE Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download your result and take a print of the same for future reference

Latest Education News