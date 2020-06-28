JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: JKBOSE Class 12 result declared for Jammu division. Check toppers list

Image Source : GOOGLE JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: JKBOSE Class 12 result declared for Jammu division. Check merit list here

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result for class 12 annual exams held for Jammu (Summer Zone). Students who have appeared for JKBOSE 12th 2020 exams, can now check their results on the official website jkbose.ac.in.

Ritika Sharma has topped in the summer zone after scoring 99 per cent marks in Arts stream. Vanshika Sumbria is the second topper in Arts stream with 98.6 per cent marks and S Mallikarjun is a third topper with 98.2 per cent marks. Total five students have topped in Science stream after scoring 98.6 per cent marks.

Pass percentage, list of toppers and other details are listed below. Overall the pass percentage recorded this year is 77%. Check complete list of toppers below.

JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: How to check

Visit the official website

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Annual 2020 (Regular) Jammu (Summer Zone)’

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and log in

The result will appear on the display screen

JKBOSE 12th Result For Jammu Division: Direct Link

JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: Jammu Division - Pass Percentage, Toppers

Name Rank Percentage Anshul Thakur 1st (Science) 98.6% Kritika Sharma 1st (Science) 98.6% Reeba Shamim Malik 1st (Science) 98.6% Stanzin Sharab 1st (Science) 98.6% Tania Gupta 1st (Science) 98.6% Harshita Sharma 2nd (Science) 98.4% Ramandeep Singh 2nd (Scuence) 98.4% Rishika Ranyal 2nd (Science) 98.4% Rushali Sharma 2nd (Science) 98.4% Aayushi Sharma 3rd (Science) 98.2% Ambika Kessar 3rd (Science) 98.2% Anu Radha Devi 3rd (Science) 98.2% Mitali Sharma 3rd (Science) 98.2% Sanjana Chib 3rd (Science) 98.2% Ritika Sharma 1st (Arts) 99% Lal Gopal 1st (Arts) 99% Laxmi Devi 1st (Arts) 99% Vanshika Sumbria 2nd (Arts) 98.6% Sewa Singh 2nd (Arts) 98.6% Anu Radha 2nd (Arts) 98.6% S Mallikarjun 3rd (Arts) 98.2% Sanjeev Kumar 3rd (Arts) 98.2% Khajuria, Sumeet Sudan 3rd (Arts) 98.2% Kirti 1st (Commerce) 98.4% Charan Das 1st (Commerce) 98.4% Darshana Devi 1st (Commerce) 98.4% Muskan Gupta 2nd (Commerce) 98% Ashawani Kumar Gupta 2nd (Commerce) 98% Sonia Gupta 2nd (Commerce) 98% Mehak Chettri 3rd (Commerce) 97.8% Prem Bahadur 3rd (Commerce) 97.8% Meera 3rd (Commerce) 97.8%

Total 33,779 enrolled for the examiantion this year. 26139 students have passed, pass percentage at 77%. Pass Percentage for boys was recorded at 73% and for girls was 82%. In Arts, pass percentage for boys was 57% and for girls was 74%. As for Commerce strea,, 85% boys and 95% girls have passed the examination. For Science, 81% boys and 89% girls have passed the examination.

