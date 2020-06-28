JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: JKBOSE Class 12 result declared for Jammu division. Check toppers list

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result for class 12 annual exams held for Jammu (Summer Zone). Students who have appeared for JKBOSE 12th 2020 exams, can now check their results on the official website jkbose.ac.in.
Ritika Sharma has topped in the summer zone after scoring 99 per cent marks in Arts stream. Vanshika Sumbria is the second topper in Arts stream with 98.6 per cent marks and S Mallikarjun is a third topper with 98.2 per cent marks. Total five students have topped in Science stream after scoring 98.6 per cent marks.
Pass percentage, list of toppers and other details are listed below. Overall the pass percentage recorded this year is 77%. Check complete list of toppers below.
JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: How to check
- Visit the official website
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Annual 2020 (Regular) Jammu (Summer Zone)’
- A new page will appear on the display screen
- Key in your credentials and log in
- The result will appear on the display screen
JKBOSE 12th Result For Jammu Division: Direct Link
JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: Jammu Division - Pass Percentage, Toppers
|
Name
|
Rank
|
Percentage
|Anshul Thakur
|1st (Science)
|98.6%
|Kritika Sharma
|1st (Science)
|98.6%
|Reeba Shamim Malik
|1st (Science)
|98.6%
|Stanzin Sharab
|1st (Science)
|98.6%
|Tania Gupta
|1st (Science)
|98.6%
|Harshita Sharma
|2nd (Science)
|98.4%
|Ramandeep Singh
|2nd (Scuence)
|98.4%
|Rishika Ranyal
|2nd (Science)
|98.4%
|Rushali Sharma
|2nd (Science)
|98.4%
|Aayushi Sharma
|3rd (Science)
|98.2%
|Ambika Kessar
|3rd (Science)
|98.2%
|Anu Radha Devi
|3rd (Science)
|98.2%
|Mitali Sharma
|3rd (Science)
|98.2%
|Sanjana Chib
|3rd (Science)
|98.2%
|Ritika Sharma
|1st (Arts)
|99%
|Lal Gopal
|1st (Arts)
|99%
|Laxmi Devi
|1st (Arts)
|99%
|Vanshika Sumbria
|2nd (Arts)
|98.6%
|Sewa Singh
|2nd (Arts)
|98.6%
|Anu Radha
|2nd (Arts)
|98.6%
|S Mallikarjun
|3rd (Arts)
|98.2%
|Sanjeev Kumar
|3rd (Arts)
|98.2%
|Khajuria, Sumeet Sudan
|3rd (Arts)
|98.2%
|Kirti
|1st (Commerce)
|98.4%
|Charan Das
|1st (Commerce)
|98.4%
|Darshana Devi
|1st (Commerce)
|98.4%
|Muskan Gupta
|2nd (Commerce)
|98%
|Ashawani Kumar Gupta
|2nd (Commerce)
|98%
|Sonia Gupta
|2nd (Commerce)
|98%
|Mehak Chettri
|3rd (Commerce)
|97.8%
|Prem Bahadur
|3rd (Commerce)
|97.8%
|Meera
|3rd (Commerce)
|97.8%
Total 33,779 enrolled for the examiantion this year. 26139 students have passed, pass percentage at 77%. Pass Percentage for boys was recorded at 73% and for girls was 82%. In Arts, pass percentage for boys was 57% and for girls was 74%. As for Commerce strea,, 85% boys and 95% girls have passed the examination. For Science, 81% boys and 89% girls have passed the examination.