Image Source : GOOGLE JKBOSE 10th result 2020 for Jammu Division exam declared at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE 10th Result 2020: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 10 result for Jammu Division. The result for the Class 10 bi-annual summer zone examinations is now available on the official website jkbose.ac.in. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their resuts online at jkbose.ac.in.

Earlier this month, JKBOSE declared the class 12th bi-annual result for Jammu division on its official website.

How to check JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Jammu results:

Visit the JKOBSE official website at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the relevant result link flashing on the home page.

Key in your roll number and submit

Your JKBOSE 10th Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

Click on the link for Result of Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) CLASS 1OTH ( BI-ANNUAL - SUMMER-ZONE) JAMMU DIVISION.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage