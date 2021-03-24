JEE Mains Paper 1 Result announced! 13 candidates score perfect 100

Image Source : PTI FILE/PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced JEE Main Result for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.). At least 13 candidates have scored a perfect 100 in the exams. The JEE (Main) Examination for B.E./B.Tech. was conducted by NTA from 16 to 18 March 2021. A total number of 619638 candidates were registered for Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination.

The Examination was conducted in 334 Cities [including 12 cities outside India in Baharain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait] in 792 Centres. Kargil, Kualalumpur, and Lagos were added for the first time on the request of candidates.

A total number of 707 Observers, 261 City-Coordinators, 19 Regional Coordinators, 06 Special Coordinators & 02 National Coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination.

The examination for Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) was conducted in a total of 6 shifts from 16 to 18 March 2021. The scores of Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) are being declared today. The Examination was conducted for the second time in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

PERFECT SCORERS

Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy (Telangana)

Bratin Mondal (West Bengal)

Siddharth Kalra (Delhi)

Kumar Satyadarshi (Bihar)

Mridul Agarwal (Rajasthan)

Ashwin Abraham (Tamil Nadu)

Atharva Abhijit Tambat (Maharashtra)

Bakshi Gargi Makarand (Maharashtra)

Madur Adarsh Reddy (Telangana)

Zenith Malhotra (Rajasthan)

Josyula Venkata Aditya (Telangana)

Rohit Kumar (Rajasthan)

Kavya Chopra (Delhi)

