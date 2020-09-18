Image Source : SCREENGRAB JEE Main 2020 Results: JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 Declared: The exam results for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main paper 2 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who had appeared in the JEE Main Paper 2 exam for admission to B Arch and B Plan courses can check the results through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'JEE (Main) 2020 NTA Score Paper 2’

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth

Step 4: Your JEE Main Paper 2 Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for furture reference

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020: Direct Link

