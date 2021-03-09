Image Source : ANI 'Follows Elon Musk, plans for IIT Delhi': JEE Main topper Ranjim Prabal Das shares his story

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday announced the results of the engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains. At least six candidates scored perfect 100 in the prestigious exam. The perfect scorers are Pravar Kataria and Ranjim Prabal Das from Delhi, Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Sidhanth Mukherjee from Maharashtra and Ananth Krishna Kidambi from Gujarat.

Speaking to ANI, Ranjim Prabal Das, who follows Elon Musk, said he was planning to go to IIT Delhi for higher studies or else IISc Bengaluru for science graduation. The boy, who had tested positive for COVID some time back, said he focused on healing and got back to studies as soon as his fever went down.

According to officials, NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the February session examination from February 23 to 26, 2021. The exam was conducted at over 800 centres in 331 cities, including nine centres abroad -- Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait.

