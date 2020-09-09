Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main 2020 Result to be declared soon, says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

JEE Main 2020 Result: The Joint Entrance Examination, Main (JEE Main) 2020 result will be announced soon, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Wednesday. The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains concluded on Sunday, September 6, 2020. The JEE Main 2020 second attempt was held from September 01 to 06 with all necessary precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Once declared, candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2020 examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ also thanked students and parents for participating in the JEE Main 2020.

“My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in JEE Main exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon,” Education Minister tweeted.

My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in #JEEMain exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon. @PIB_India @MIB_India @EduMinOfIndia @DDNewslive — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 9, 2020

JEE Mains 2020 Result: How to check

1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads, 'JEE Main 2020 Result'

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. Your JEE Main 2020 result will appear on the display screen

5. Download the result and take its print out for future reference

According to the information available at jeeadv.ac.in, JEE Main Result 2020, will be declared tentatively on September 11. After the results are declared, candidates who qualify meeting the required cutoff marks will become eligible to apply for admission to IIITs, NITs, and GFTIs.

Earlier, NTA has released the official JEE Main 2020 answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can challenge the official answer key till Septemnber 10.

