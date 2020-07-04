JAC Board 11th Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download

Saturday, July 04, 2020
     
JAC Board 11th Result 2020 Declared: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Jharkhand board Class 11 Result 2020 today (Saturday). Students who had appeared for the JAC Board exam 2020 should note that the JAC 11th Result 2020 has been released on the official websites-- jharresults.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2020 20:39 IST
JAC Board 11th Result 2020 Declared: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Jharkhand board Class 11 Result 2020 today (Saturday). Students who had appeared for the JAC Board exam 2020 should note that the JAC 11th Result 2020 has been released on the official websites-- jharresults.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Over 3 lakh students had appeared for the Jharkhand Board class 11 exams.

JAC Board 11th Result 2020​: How to Check

1. Visit the official website-- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

2. Click on ‘JAC Class 11 Result 2020’ link

3. Enter your credentials and log in

4. Your JAC 11th Result will appear on the display screen

5. Download the results and take its print out for future reference

JAC Board 11th Result 2020​: Websites to Check

Students can visit the below-listed websites to check their JAC Board 11th Result 2020.

  • jac.nic.in
  •  jacresults.com
  • jharresults.nic.in

JAC Board 11th Result 2020​: Direct link

Students can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their JAC Board 11th Result 

Direct Link To Download JAC Board 11th Result 2020

 

